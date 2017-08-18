Sen. Blunt Calls for More Broadband Access in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Senator Roy Blunt says it’s time to drag the entire state of Missouri into the 21st Century, technology-wise.
Speaking at the State Fair in Sedalia and with Governor Eric Greitens at his side, Blunt talked about the need to expand reliable broadband service statewide.
“Infrastructure really matters to Missouri. Transportation infrastructure is a key to who we are and where we live, but we shouldn’t have an infrastructure discussion that doesn’t involve the discussion of broadband,” he says.
Blunt said in 2017, roughly two-thirds of people living in rural Missouri don’t have any access to broadband, and among those who do 7-out-of-10 are concerned its not working well.