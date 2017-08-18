SLU Studies Look at Possible Life on Other Planets

Filed Under: grant, Life, Oil, planets, research, science, SLU

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SLU Chemists get a big grant to study what life may look like on other planets.

This nearly $600,000 grant comes from the National Science Foundation to study how life forms might develop and survive in other environments.

St. Louis University chemist Paul Bracher is the lead researcher on this three year project.

“There are bodies in our solar system, like Titan, which are worlds covered in oceans of hydrocarbons and oily-like substances versus water, and we’re discovering planets on distant stars called exoplanets, and we have no idea what those may look like,” he says.

Bracher calls this a high risk, high reward study that could really move science forward.

