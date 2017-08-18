St. Louis Takes Part in Nationwide Pet Adoption Event – ‘Clear the Shelters’ Day

ST LOUIS (KMOX) – Looking for a furry addition to your family? Saturday might be the purrfect day — it’s “Clear the Shelters” Day, a nationwide pet adoption drive!
Four St. Louis-area animal shelters are participating this year: Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO), Animal Protective Association (APA), Helping Strays of Monroe County, and Stray Rescue of St. Louis. All will offer no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions.
Those looking to adopt a pet are encouraged to help “clear the shelters” by visiting one of the participating shelters on or before Saturday, August 19.
The St. Louis-area shelters are joining groups across the country for the third year of event — more than 50,000 pets found homes during the 2016 event.
For more information about the Clear the Shelters Day, visit ClearTheShelters.com, hashtag: #ClearTheShelters.