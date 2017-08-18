Tips to Watching The Eclipse With Your Kids

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Children’s Hospital Eye Center has tips on enjoying Monday’s the historic eclipse event while protecting your kids’ vision.

If you can’t find any eclipse glasses in stock, the video shows how to make a safe viewing box made from a cereal box so kids can view the solar eclipse safely.  If you have eclipse glasses, kids can easily look around them (they really don’t fit kids at all). The video shows how you can cut out of a paper plate the shape of your eclipse glasses and tape them to the plate and then when the kids put them on they can’t look around it.

