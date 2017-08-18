Wildwood Pledges to Use Prop P for Police

WILDWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – Wildwood makes a promise about its Prop P proceeds.
“We have decided that those funds will be used for what the voters intended them to be used for, which is police and safety,” says Mayor Jim Bowlin.
Bowlin says that likely means Wildwood increases its contract with St. Louis County Police. The sales tax passed in April, giving every city in St. Louis county a cut. Some elected officials have debated whether the proceeds have to be spent entirely on “public safety” and if that could include things like filling potholes.