Wording Determines if Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal Violated Federal Law

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is facing criticism for her Facebook post surrounding President Donald Trump.

Brad Young is a partner with Harris, Dowell and Fisher. He joined Total Information AM to discuss whether Chappelle-Nadal’s comments broke the law.

READ HERE: Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘I Hope Trump Is Assassinated‘

He says it’s all in the wording of her post where she says “I hope Trump is assassinated”.

“The key word there is ‘hope’. So if you hope that someone assassinates the President, is that a specific threat or is it an expression of a desire that someone else would assassinate the president. That would not constitute a threat under federal law,” he says.

Young says this is similar to Kathy Griffin holding a mannequin depicting Donald Trump, which was deemed satire and not a threat.

The Secret Service was set to talk to senator Chapelle-Nadal Thursday about her comments.

“It’s absolutely ok to talk to them and let them know what I said was wrong, and I’m going to own up to it,” she says.

Chappelle-Nadal says she posted the comments out of frustration and anger that the president in her words is basically backing up the KKK and the Nazis and white supremacy, calling it a smack in the face. She adds, she should have chosen better words saying the post was inappropriate and that’s why she deleted it.

Despite growing calls for Chapelle-Nadal to resign from both Democrats and Republicans, former State Senator John Lamping told KMOX’s Mark Reardon she likely won’t.

READ HERE: Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘There’s No Way In Hell That I’m Resigning‘

Reardon asked, if she doesn’t, is there anything Democrat leaders can do to punish her?

“Take her off committees, but at the end of the day, she’ll be heard. We have a small state senate and the floor is open for everyone to be heard,” he says.

Lamping condemned Nadal’s comments but said he’s not surprised she made them.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook