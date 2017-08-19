Endangered Person Advisory

Filed Under: Lawrence Stephen Young, Missing Person Advisory

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1643 Celerity in Florissant at 9:00pm Saturday.

Missing is 37 year old Lawrence Stephen Young.

He is thought to be driving a silver 2004 Infinity G35 bearing MO license plate 350GT

Young, is a black, male, age 37, height 6’2″, 205 lbs, black hair, brown eyes

Police say Young departed his residence in an unknown direction after making suicidal remarks to family members. He left his cellphone at the residence and is without necessary medication.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen