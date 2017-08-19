St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1643 Celerity in Florissant at 9:00pm Saturday.
Missing is 37 year old Lawrence Stephen Young.
He is thought to be driving a silver 2004 Infinity G35 bearing MO license plate 350GT
Young, is a black, male, age 37, height 6’2″, 205 lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Police say Young departed his residence in an unknown direction after making suicidal remarks to family members. He left his cellphone at the residence and is without necessary medication.
If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police .