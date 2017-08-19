St. Louis Police Release Surveillance Photo of Subway Robbery Suspect

Greg Branson
Filed Under: robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who held up a Subway restaurant August 12th. It happened shortly after eight p.m. at the Subway restaurant at 3628 South Grand. Police say the suspect opened the cash register and the suspect grabbed money, put it in a back pack and ran from the store. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black grey jacket, carrying a blue back pack. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

