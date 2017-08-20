Two Die In Area Traffic Accidents

Brian Kelly @brpkelly
Filed Under: accidents, Bowling Green, fatal, Highway 364, Lincoln County, St. Charles County, Troy

(KMOX)-Two people have died in St. Louis area traffic accidents Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A Bowling Green teenager was killed in a one car accident in Troy late Friday night. The Highway Patrol says the car 18-year-old Spencer Nicholas was in sped off a curve on Lincoln County Route V, hit a guardrail and went down an embankment. The-32-year old driver was seriously hurt. A 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The name of the person killed in an early morning, head-on accident on Highway 364 in St. Charles County has not been released yet.

Police tell KMOX the crash that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. near Upper Bottom Road involved a wrong-way driver. One driver was killed.

The other was injured, but their condition isn’t being released. The victim’s name will be wittheld until their family is notified.

