A Minor Leaguer Named ‘Mooney’ Hit a Home Run After The Eclipse

Just minutes after the Memphis Redbirds and New Orleans Baby Cakes resumed play from a Total Solar Eclipse delay, Peter Mooney of the Cakes hit a solo home run.

In a Pacific Coast League matchup began at 11:52 p.m. in Memphis, which was the exact time the solar eclipse began. The Redbirds even wore special jerseys to to celebrate:

Mooney was facing the St. Louis Cardinals’ No. 3 overall prospect, Jack Flaherty. With a full count in the top of the sixth inning, and Memphis up 3-0, Mooney hit his eerily timed home run.

There are no confirmed reports of Mooney sacrificing a lamb or chicken during the eclipse. The 27-year-old short shot has hit just nine home runs in 401 career games in the minor leagues.

Flahety, 21, is 5-2 in 13 starts for the Redbirds. Through seven innings on Monday he struck out five, walked two and the solo home run to Mooney was his only run allowed.

As odd of a name as is it, the Baby Cakes is the actual AAA affiliate of a the Miami Marlins.

