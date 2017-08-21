St. Louis Area Will Have a 2nd Chance to See The Eclipse in 2024

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse, or do you wish you had traveled to get a better view? Well the St. Louis area will get a second chance to do it bigger or do it right in 2024 when another eclipse comes through the Midwest.

On April 8, 2024, the shadow of the moon will once again completely block out the sun across the U.S., but this time it will stretch from Texas up through Maine. Some towns that had a perfect view for this year’s eclipse, like Carbondale, Illinois and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will again be in the path of totality.

Some may argue that this eclipse will be more impressive than 2017’s, as the moon will completely block out the sun for more than six minutes, more than twice as long as this week’s eclipse, reports AccuWeather.com.

This will also be the longest total solar eclipse experienced anywhere in the world until 2114.

A solar eclipse hadn’t been seen in St. Louis since 1442.

