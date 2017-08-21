Entire US Takes in Eclipse Mania, We Follow the National Coverage

Following the latest happenings with today’s Total Solar Eclipse, from Oregon, through St. Louis and all the way down to South Carolina:

Noon

Both of South Carolina’s political parties are trying to capitalize on the eclipse in fundraising campaigns.

In an email titled “‘Eclipse’ the Democrats!” the South Carolina Republican Party on Monday asked donors to contribute $20.18 toward the party’s efforts to “keep Democrats TOTALLY in the dark” in next year’s elections. Republicans now hold all statewide elected offices and control both chambers of South Carolina’s Legislature.

In a message of their own, the state’s Democratic Party sent supporters links to recent political articles in several outlets reminding them of work ahead of the party.

The party told supporters, “Nobody go blind today, there’s too much work to do for Democrats all across the state!”

11:40 a.m.

How are the zoo animals going to react to the eclipse?

Nashville Zoo spokesman Jim Bartoo says people were camping out at the zoo entrance at 6 a.m., three hours before the gates opened and seven-and-a-half hours before totality.

The flamingo lagoon is one of the most popular locales, with the birds expected to roost and get noisy when the sun darkens.

11:30 a.m.

The Memphis Redbirds are among the many minor-league baseball teams around the U.S. enjoying today’s eclipse. fans in more than a half-dozen cities are heading to ballparks to watch the solar eclipse as teams look to cash in with game-day viewing parties.

It's safe to look directly at our jersey for @SCOnews #Eclipse Day today! We start at 11:52 a.m. — the exact time the eclipse begins! pic.twitter.com/RoMAUaPMn4 — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) August 21, 2017

Minor league teams from Oregon to South Carolina have scheduled games Monday to coincide with the total eclipse as it streaks across the United States.

No big league games are scheduled to coincide with the eclipse.

11:25 a.m.

Forecasters predict big chunks of the nation, including north and central Missouri and Illinois, may not get a perfect view of the total eclipse.

The toughest areas are coastal South Carolina, eastern Nebraska, and north and central Missouri and Illinois. Burke says those areas will have thick clouds and have to dodge pop-up thunderstorms.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke says about 70 percent of the area on the 70-mile path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina is likely to have clear skies when the moon moves in front of the sun.

9:45 a.m.

With just hours to go before a total solar eclipse would reach the Oregon coast, people were streaming into the fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, to view the spectacle Monday morning.

In Portland, Oregon, eclipse experts, contest winners, an astronaut and members of the media were boarding an Alaska Airlines charter flight to fly two hours southwest in to intercept the eclipse about 10 a.m. PDT.

Thousands of eclipse tourists were gather in the tiny towns like Weiser, Idaho. Among them was Agnese Zalcmane, who traveled to the western United States from Latvia so she could be in the zone when the moon’s shadow completely covers the sun.

3 a.m.

Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses are staking out viewing spots to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday.

It promises to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history. The main drag will stretch along a narrow corridor from Oregon to South Carolina. Millions of eclipse watchers are expected to peer skyward, and they’re hoping for clear weather.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years.

