American Horror Story Releases Election-Themed Credits & Trailer

The most recent American Horror Story opening credits and trailer have been released, and the cult following looks like it will take a hit at current political leaders and paranoia of everyday America.
Donald Trump masks, clowns, Hillary Clinton masks, political figures and lots of blood are involved.
A TCA, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the 2016 election, which opens the show, is a way for the series to comment “more about what’s going on in the world around us.”
American Horror Story returns on September 5th on FX.