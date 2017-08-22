Baby Boom of Eclipse Births at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While many were watching the eclipse, doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in downtown St. Louis, were busier than normal delivering babies.
Ten babies were born there yesterday, a higher than average number of deliveries per day. However, the doctors assure us the celestial events and effects from the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse have nothing to do with the baby boom.
The babies, six boys and four girls, were welcomed into the world with custom onesies that said “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and each wore a pair of eclipse glasses.
One couple in South Carolina even named their baby girl “Eclipse,” in honor of the astronomical event that took place.