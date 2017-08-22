Confederate Drive in Forest Park Torn Away Under Cover of Eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A team of St Louis street workers kept busy during the eclipse, tearing away the asphalt of what was Confederate Drive in Forest Park. Confederate monuments, like the one recently removed from Forest Park, are being taken out all across the country and causing protests and violence.
Neighbor to Forest Park, Bill Hannigan says his great-grandfather helped put up St. Louis’ Confederate monument. He says the removal of the road, while everyone was distracted by the Total Solar Eclipse, took him by surprise.
“I first saw (the street workers) assemble as we went south to watch the eclipse,” Hannigan says. “We got back to our house, on the way, we saw it and thought ‘Oh gosh. Confederate Drive was almost gone.'”
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office says the removal of the street has long been a part of the Forest Park master plan.
Hannegan was under the assumption that the street would be renamed Scott Joplin Drive, in honor of the famous musician.
The Mayor says the bill was moot, because the plan all along was to turn the street into green space.