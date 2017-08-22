Sen. Chappelle-Nadal Loses Duties After Trump Assassination Remark

Associated Press
Missouri State Senator Marie Chappelle-Nadal makes her remarks during the Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster's Roundtable on Representative Policing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in St. Louis on October 1, 2014. Koster brought political, law enforcement and community leaders together to talk about some of the problems that have plagued the Ferguson, Missouri area after the police shooting death of teen Michael Brown. Chappelle-Nadal has been very vocal in her criticizing of Mo. Gov. Jay Nixon in his handling of the Ferguson situation by tweeting four letter words to him. UPI/Bill Greenblatt
Missouri Sen. Marie Chappelle-Nadal (UPI/Bill Greenblatt)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump’s assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.

Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders on Tuesday rescinded all of the committee assignments of Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. That comes as the St. Louis area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting a Facebook comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!

Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the statement and has since apologized. But Missouri’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

She had been a member of nine legislative committees. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Minority Leader Gina Walsh rescinded those assignments.

Expulsion from office would require a two-thirds vote.

