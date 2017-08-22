Sugarfire ’44’ to Open Private Dining Venue in Valley Park This October

VALLEY PARK (Sugarfire) – Sugarfire Smoke House is pleased to announce the opening of Sugarfire Reserve, a private dining space located next door to Sugarfire “44” at 932 Meramec Station Road in Valley Park, MO.

With interior construction already underway, franchisees Jim Cook and Matt Martin look forward to offering the Valley Park area a new space for guests to enjoy Sugarfire in a private setting. Available by reservation only, Sugarfire Reserve will seat up to 60 guests total and will allow guests to select from Sugarfire’s extensive catering menu, which offers a variety of dining formats not limited to buffets, family-style, passed hors d’oeuvres, and custom plated menus. Sugarfire Reserve will also offer custom bar packages, allowing guests to select from an open bar, consumption-based, or cash bar.

Interior-wise, Sugarfire Reserve will boast a large flat screen television, perfect for slideshows, presentations and viewing parties. Furthermore, Cook and Martin have collaborated with local artists to design a Sugarfire-themed wall, crafted out of restored barn wood and featuring vintage Sugarfire signage. Lastly, guests may recognize a touch of Sugarfire’s classic mosaic featured in the private restrooms.

Spearheading Sugarfire Reserve’s culinary team will be new-hire chef Matt Glickert. Bringing over 15 years of expertise to the table, Matt graduated from New England Culinary Institute before honing his culinary skills under renowned fine dining chef Gerard Craft of Niche in St. Louis. In addition to studying handmade pasta in Italy, Matt has also worked under Chef Curtis Duffy at Chicago’s Grace, as well as served as chef de cuisine for St. Louis’ Cardwells. Working alongside chef Matt as general manager of Sugarfire Reserve will be his brother, Kris Glickert. A veteran of Sugarfire 44, Kris previously was an integral part of the management team at St. Louis’ Cardwells, BC’s Kitchen and Pi Pizzeria. Both Kris and Sugarfire catering manager Laura Brown will work to ensure guests receive the service and hospitality Sugarfire strives to offer.

“As exciting as the new room is shaping up to be, the real excitement is in our staff who will be serving our guests at the Reserve,” says franchisee Matt Martin. “Matt, Kris, and Laura are going to knock peoples’ socks off with their service and cuisine”

