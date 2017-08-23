4-Time IndyCar Series Champ Cleared to Race at Gateway

Associated Press
Sebastien Bourdais of France, driver of the #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda on the grid before qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway on April 28, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar competition this weekend after a three-month recovery from an accident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Frenchman fractured his pelvis and right hip during a crash while qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. A return this season seemed to be a stretch, but Bourdais vowed to race in next month’s season finale.

Bourdais will do even better than that. His rapid recovery gives him his seat back for the final three races of the season, starting Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park. He had actually been cleared to race earlier this month, but Dale Coyne Racing allowed replacement driver Esteban Gutierrez to drive last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Bourdais is a four-time series champion and won the season-opening race this year at St. Petersburg, Florida.

“You have no idea how excited I am to be getting back in the car this weekend and for the remainder of the season,” Bourdais said. “It’s been a long 14 weeks and I’ve worked very hard to get to this point. Following the crash, I had one goal in mind and that was to be back for Sonoma, and here I am getting back in the car with three races to go.

“It’s a bit unbelievable but I can’t wait to try out that new surface at Gateway this weekend.”

Bourdais has tested an Indy car since his accident, but will be back on track in full competitive mode on Friday when the series returns to Gateway.

