AT&T Adds 300 Missouri Jobs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Recent growth is allowing AT&T to add 300 new jobs to the state of Missouri. Many of them will be right here in the St. Louis area.
Roughly 50 will be in St. Louis. They’ll primarily be sales consultant positions at the local AT&T stores. The other 250 jobs will be call center representatives in Springfield and Cape Girardeau.
John Sondag, President of AT&T Missouri, told KMOX they’re able to do grow because of recent success.
“The demand and volume has gone up enough that we need to add people to handle those calls and the volume,” he says.
AT&T will be holding a hiring event tomorrow afternoon. It will go from 1-5pm at the Holiday Inn on South Lindbergh Blvd.