ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off UVA Game Due to Name

Associated Press
BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 26: Virginia Tech (11) Houshun Gaines (DE) leading the Hokies onto the field prior to an NCAA football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers on November 26, 2016, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 52-10 (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (KMOX/AP) ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia’s season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 8 09 41 am ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off UVA Game Due to Name

Robert Lee. WordPress / Via robertleepxp.wordpress.com

A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State’s game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made “as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

3096445 ESPN Broadcaster Robert Lee Taken Off UVA Game Due to Name

Confederate General Robert E Lee (1807 – 1870) Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.

ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made “collectively.” It also says it’s “a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.”

