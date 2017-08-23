Greitens: If State Senator Doesn’t Resign, ‘Steps Will Be Taken to Remove Her’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says state Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal needs to go.
She’s the state senator who posted and then deleted an online comment, saying she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
The governor conducted a Facebook Live Q&A session Wednesday, and one of his viewers asked about Chappelle-Nadal.
“I believe that Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal should resign,” Greitens answered. “If she doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her.”
He said at the end of the day, it’s simple: “We can have disagreements in our country, but we cannot have people who are calling for political violence.”
Facebook Live is proving to be a popular method of communication for Missouri’s governor.
Greitens was asked about other issues – some relating to state government and some not – for example, saying, “I think that Colin Kaepernick should stand up for the National Anthem.”