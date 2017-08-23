Illinois Cancels Voting Session for Education Funding Bill

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KMOX) – House Speaker Michael Madigan has cancelled a scheduled Illinois House session that was to vote on Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of a school funding bill.

Madigan says he canceled today’s House session so that legislative leaders can continue negotiations on a compromise school funding bill.

The override of an amendatory veto of legislation which changes the way the state pays for schools needs 71 votes. It would nix the changes Rauner made and put into law a new funding model.

