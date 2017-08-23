Kirkwood Shooting Sends Two to the Hospital

KIRKWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – A shooting in Kirkwood overnight sends two people to the hospital.
An adult male is in custody, but police have not been able to get any information out of him because they say he’s intoxicated.
Two people, a man and a woman, were inside a car at Ohlman and Gordon Avenue when they were shot around 1:30 this morning. When police arrived on scene, they found the victims on the ground with gunshot wounds but they were both conscious and able to communicate who had shot them.
Police say they when they arrested the suspect, they found a weapon believed to be used in the shooting.
No other information is being released at this time.