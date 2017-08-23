Lt. Governor Calls for Sen. Chappelle-Nadal Expulsion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – State senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal continues to show no indication that she plans to voluntarily step down over her remarks about President Trump, but gears are moving in Jefferson City and it may not be up to her whether she stays in office or not.

The Missouri Times is reporting that Lt. Governor Mike Parson is calling for a special session to expel Senator Chappelle-Nadal.

Times publisher Scott Faughn says he’s not surprised at Chappelle-Nadal’s defiance.

“It’s honestly one of those things that, if you spend a lot of time covering the state senate, what she did, what she wrote in that tweet probably wound’t even be in the top hundred bizarre, logic defying things she’s said,” he says.

In his letter, the Lt. Governor acknowledges that this process is nearly unprecedented in state history, having last been undertaken around the end of World War 2.

