Next Eclipse Coming in 2024

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We already know the date, time and path of totality for the next total solar eclipse.
It’s April 8th, 2024, and Cape Girardeau and Carbondale will again experience totality. Totality in Cape Girardeau this time will last 4 minutes and 7 seconds. Brenda Newbern, director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau says every hotel room, rv park and camp site was filled with people from as far away as London and Lithuania there.
After their wrap up meeting to determine what went right and what went wrong Monday, eventually they’ll begin looking at eclipse 2024. Ann Hayes with SEMO says soon they’ll be forming their Eclipse 2024 committee after a post-eclipse meeting of their Eclipse Planning Committee.
The next coast to coast eclipse won’t appear until 2045.