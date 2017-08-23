St. Louis Lambert Airport Lands WOW Air for More International Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – WOW Air is landing in St. Louis.
The low-cost carrier from Iceland will fly across the pond four times a week, non-stop from St. Louis to Reklavik International Airport in Iceland, and from there connections to other European cities like London and Paris.
The route begins May 17, 2018.
WOW Air advertises flights to Iceland as low at $99 one way, but those are hard to find on their website. And you’ll have to pay more if you want to bring a carry-on bag, or even to pick your own seat.
Local elected officials are celebrating the announcement right now at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.