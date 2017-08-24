Amazon Dedicates Edwardsville Facility Today

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – It’s a big day for Amazon. The world’s largest online retailer dedicates two of its new facilities in the St. Louis area today.
t’s two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville Illinois have been cranking out packages for almost a year now, but the official ribbon-cutting events are this morning. One of the warehouses handles larger items like sporting goods while the other handles smaller ones like toys. Amazon is also opening a pair of facilities on the Missouri side, in Hazelwood.
Nationally, Whole Foods shareholders and federal regulators have approved Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the organic grocer.
The deal could bring big changes to the supermarket industry and how people order groceries online.
By buying Whole Foods, Amazon is taking a bold step into brick-and-mortar, with more than 460 stores and potentially very lucrative data about how shoppers behave offline.