Gateway MSP Prepares to Shine: Bommarito 500 Preview

INDYCAR

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 9 p.m.; Saturday, race, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park (oval, 1.25 miles).

Race distance: 310 miles, 248 laps.

Last race: Will Power held off Josef Newgarden in Pocono.

Fast facts: Newgarden leads Scott Dixon by 18 points for the championship with just three races to go. Helio Castroneves is 22 points behind and 2016 winner Simon Pagenaud trails by 26 points. …Castroneves won the last race won at Gateway in 2003. …Dixon, Castroneves and Tony Kanaan are the only current drivers with experience at Gateway.

Next race: Grand Prix at The Glen, Sept. 3, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

