Krewson Not Taking Sides in Scottrade Funding Battle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lyda Krewson, the St. Louis Mayor who ran on her money smarts as a CPA, is declining to say whether she thinks the city’s credit rating could be hurt by the plan to spend $105 million in taxpayer money over thirty years to modernize the Scottrade Center.
“Anytime you have a disbursement from general revenue you have to think about it, but we are in a position now that we a have a lot that we have to uphold,” she says.
The St. Louis Blues ownership group, the Kiel Center Partners, have filed a lawsuit against Comptroller Darlene Green, seeking to force her to issue the bonds for the project. Green is refusing, claiming Moody’s would downgrade the city’s credit rating if she did. Krewson declined say whether she thinks Green is out of line, saying she’s gonna “let the lawyers decide that one.”