New Website Helps Interns Understand Their Rights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence along with the Women’s Foundation of St. Louis help launch a website aimed at helping interns understand their rights in the workplace.

The website was created following the controversy over interns who dealt with sexual harassment while working at the state capitol prompts several organization to create a website to help. House speaker Todd Richardson reached out to the organization to help create the portal.

Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of St. Louis says interns are governed under title nine and the website featured education about those policies.

“We need to work, as we think about for these young people, this is their first real exposure to their future employment and we need to make sure that it is positive,” she says.

Twenty-one universities have access to the website, but she says the tools featured on the website can be used by any public or private sector company and not just the state capitol. She says they’d like to get feedback from employers on what can be done to better educate everyone on the issue of workplace discrimination and helping interns have a better experience.

