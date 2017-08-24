Researchers Find the Key to Writing a Hit Song

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What makes a song a hit? It could be that the song really strikes a ‘chord’ with the listener, literally.

Researchers at Georgetown University in Washington examined songs in the Billboard Top 100 charts from 1958 to 1991 and found that the songs that moved up the charts the fastest were those that featured a sudden chord change.

Bands like the Beatles and the Beach Boys figured that out and ruled the charts for years. Neuroscientists think the chord change triggers a rush of dopamine to the brains pleasure center that’s similar to sex.

