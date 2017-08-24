Second Night of Protest Interrupted by Car Through the Crowd

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For a second night, friends and family of 30-year-old Kiwi Herring gathered to chant, sing, and denounce a system they see as discriminatory against the trans-gender community.
Once again a demonstration, this time at the Transgender Memorial Garden on Vandeventer, was held in response to Tuesday morning’s police-involved shooting death Herring.
Group spokesperson Lady Ashley Gregory said its time for a change.
“It’s something that companies work on every day, basic cultural competency training, racial bias training, they are all things that they should be learning, because inadvertently we have a lot of racial bias that is coming from our police department,” she says.
Demonstrations were triggered when a St. Louis police report of the shooting identified Herring as a male, as opposed to a trans woman.
Two officers were placed on leave after fatally shooting Herring, who had reportedly attacked two people with a knife, including a responding officer.
Three protesters suffered minor injuries when a car drove through a crowd of protestors that had surrounded it. The driver initially refused to pull over for police and was arrested.