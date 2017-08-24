White Deputy Claims Discrimination in Promotion Selection

ST. LOUIS, (KMOX) – A white deputy serving with the St. Louis Sheriff’s office is claiming that he was passed over for a promotion because of his race.
Attorney Lynette Petruska represents John Castellano, who unsuccessfully ran against Sheriff Vernon Betts, who is black, in the latest election. She says that while last year’s campaign was in progress, her client put in for a promotion to sergeant but was passed over.
“The interesting thing in this particular case is that the sheriff’s department has a policy Betts promulgated himself that certain policies are supposed to take place to make sure this is a fair selection,” she says.
Reached by KMOX News, Sheriff Betts denied Castellano’s claim but said he didn’t want to go on record until he’s reviewed the lawsuit against him.