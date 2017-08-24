White Deputy Claims Discrimination in Promotion Selection

Filed Under: deputy, discrimination, Promotion, race

ST. LOUIS, (KMOX) – A white deputy serving with the St. Louis Sheriff’s office is claiming that he was passed over for a promotion because of his race.

Attorney Lynette Petruska represents John Castellano, who unsuccessfully ran against Sheriff Vernon Betts, who is black, in the latest election. She says that while last year’s campaign was in progress, her client put in for a promotion to sergeant but was passed over.

“The interesting thing in this particular case is that the sheriff’s department has a policy Betts promulgated himself that certain policies are supposed to take place to make sure this is a fair selection,” she says.

Reached by KMOX News, Sheriff Betts denied Castellano’s claim but said he didn’t want to go on record until he’s reviewed the lawsuit against him.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen