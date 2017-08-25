Four Dead in Apparent Homicide

Filed Under: child, homicide, murder, shot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Detectives right now are trying to determine what led to the killings of four people, including a child, in a Glasgow Village home.

The bodies of the three males and one female were found in the home in the 10,400 block of Balmoral Drive, just before midnight.

Police had been called there by family members who were concerned about the residents of the home. When officers went inside, they made the grisley discovery. It appears all four had been shot.

“Whether or not the individual responsible for this has been located, or was in the home, we just don’t know that yet,” says St. Louis County Police Officer Ben Granda.

The victims’ names and ages aren’t being released yet. Anyone with any information on what may have led to the killings is urged to call St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen