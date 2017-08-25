Four Dead in Apparent Homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Detectives right now are trying to determine what led to the killings of four people, including a child, in a Glasgow Village home.
The bodies of the three males and one female were found in the home in the 10,400 block of Balmoral Drive, just before midnight.
Police had been called there by family members who were concerned about the residents of the home. When officers went inside, they made the grisley discovery. It appears all four had been shot.
“Whether or not the individual responsible for this has been located, or was in the home, we just don’t know that yet,” says St. Louis County Police Officer Ben Granda.
The victims’ names and ages aren’t being released yet. Anyone with any information on what may have led to the killings is urged to call St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.