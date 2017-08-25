Gov. Rauner Signs Police Pension Bill

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Governor Bruce Rauner signs a new law to help prevent the “double dipping” of pensions in Illinois.
The measure prohibits police officers from collecting two pensions from the same fund according to bill sponsor Grand Wehrli.
“Up until this bill is signed, a police officer could retire on a Friday, start a new job as a chief of police on Monday, collect a pension and then start working on a second pension. That has long-term financial implications the simply aren’t sustainable and this bill goes along was to address it,” he says.
Retired officers going back to work as a police chief or with a different department will be able to enroll into a 401-K type of retirement plan instead.