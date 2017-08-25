St. Louis Breaks Out the Brooms for Clean Sweep

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’re getting ready to break out the brooms and trash bags in north St. Louis. The latest operation in an on-going series called “Clean Sweep” will take place on Saturday in the Walnut Park and Mark Twain neighborhoods.
Co-organizer James Clark with Better Family Life says they were encouraged by the massive volunteer turnout for a recent effort in the Jeff Vanderlou neighborhood.
“What we saw was a very unique opportunity to begin to lift St. Louis from the bottom,” he says.
Clean Sweep programs have helped to clear away trash and debris in other neighborhoods, including Hamilton Heights, Wells-Goodfellow and Pagedale.
To help out in the Walnut Park and Mark Twain neighborhoods simply show up at Aspire Academy in the 5700 block of Thekla around 7:30 am Saturday.