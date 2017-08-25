TechShop Hosts One Year Anniversary Summer Showcase

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – TechShop St. Louis is hosting a summer showcase for its one-year anniversary this weekend. TechShop describes itself as a vibrant, creative workshop where people come together and build.
Members build 3-D printed jewelry, roombas for their lawn, laser-cut topographical maps and so much more. Tomorrow at 4 p.m. TechShop is hosting a showcase so the public can come in for free and see what they’ve been up to this summer.
Member Ambassador Emily Elhoffer says you will not regret stopping by on Saturday.
“I hate to say it, but you’ve got to come in, you’ve got to see it. You won’t be able to wrap your mind around what’s actually happening here until you come in to our space or for our anniversary, if you want to come in for a tour. We’re always letting people in and showing them around,” she says.
The showcase will be held at TechShop’s Maker Space, located at 4260 Forest Park Ave.