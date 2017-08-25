Trump to Push Tax Overhaul in Missouri Next Week

By KEN THOMAS - Associated Press
Filed Under: President Donald Trump, President Trump, Springfield, tax reform, tax system
U.S. President Donald Trump waves while walking towards the White House on the South Lawn after disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Even as Trump called for unity, many criticized the president -- and his reference to many sides for not strongly coming out against the type of far-right groups that supported his campaign and organized the weekends events in Charlottesville, Virginia which left three people dead. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to make a public push to overhaul the nation’s tax system next week in Springfield, Missouri.

The White House says the president will be making the stop in southwest Missouri on Wednesday to begin selling his administration’s calls to change the tax system. Administration officials have said Trump plans to hold events around the country in the coming weeks to promote the tax overhaul.

The White House has expressed hope that the changes can be approved in Congress by the end of the year and will be working with the leaders of congressional tax-writing committees after the Labor Day holiday.

Administration officials have said that lowering personal and business tax rates will lead to millions of new jobs and spur faster economic growth.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen