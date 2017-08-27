Ft. Leonard Wood Has Night At Ballpark

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Cardinals honored Fort Leonard Wood soldiers at Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.
The central Missouri installation has grown from a small basic training post more than 70 years ago to one of the U.S. military’s premiere facilities.
Brigadier General Donna Martin, who threw out the first pitch prior to the Cardinals game, says the growth at the base continues, “We increased one battalion and eight companies to handle more basic training.”
More than 80,000 military and civilians are trained each year there.
Martin says that speaks volumes, “It shows the Army’s faith in Fort Leonard Wood as a military installation, and the faith it has in our ability to train.”
Martin says the base’s barracks facilities and family housing units provide plenty of capacity for more growth.
Fort Leonard Wood is Missouri’s 5th largest employer, with an operating budget of more than $400 million.