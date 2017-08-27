Metro-East Lawmaker Ready For School Funding Compromise

MADISON, Ill. (KMOX) – Democratic and Republican caucus leaders in the Illinois House & Senate are expected to meet in Springfield on Sunday to finalize details of a tentative agreement announced Thursday on a new funding plan for the state’s public school districts.
KMOX News caught up with State Representative Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) at Saturday night’s IndyCar race in Madison.
Hoffman said lawmakers have spent many hours making sure they have a reasonable approach to come up with adequate funding, “I thought the bill (Senate Bill 1) that we passed, that Governor Rauner vetoed, did that. If we need to tweak it, to amend it, I’m willing to do it and work with the other side of the aisle.”
Hoffman said it’s crucial that a funding package is passed sooner than later, to make sure schools are not in jeopardy of closing.