Indy Car Races Pulls Diverse Crowd

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The owner of Gateway Motorsports Park says the turnout for Saturday night’s Indy Car race there made him proud to be a St. Louisan.

Afterward, Curtis Francois spoke track-side about building for future success at Gateway.

“We’re going to continue to involve not just the core fan, but the casual fan that wants to come out and just have a great time with their family. We saw so many kids out there, kids 15 and under were free. That’s what I’m after, build memories with the family,” he says.

Francois says Indy Car racing will be back in 2018.

Saturday night’s race drew a crowd of more than 40 thousand, track officials said, including car owners like Roger Penske, AJ Foyt, and David Letterman.

One of the crews watching them come and go from the race was Madison Fire Department captain Mike Reeter.

“Indy takes care of the track, we take care of the pit area, the parking area, anything from a stubbed toe to a campground fire,” he says.

Reeter says volunteers from other neighboring departments helped Madison firefighters staff the event. He says they had the necessary equipment, they just welcomed the extra manpower.

