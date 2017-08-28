Listen to Win VIP Tickets to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race

(credit: greatforestparkballoonrace.com/)

Win: A pair of VIP tickets to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 1, 2017

Listen to the Mark Reardon Show all week on KMOX and call in for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

THE 45TH ANNUAL EVENT IS FREE TO ATTEND AND OPENS AT NOON ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2017. WE’RE UPGRADING YOUR DAY WITH THE VIP EXPERIENCE, WINNERS WILL RECEIVE FRONT ROW TICKET TO THE ENTERTAINMENT AND SPECTACULAR HOT AIR BALLOON LAUNCH AT 4:30.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

