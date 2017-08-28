Texas-Born Matt Carpenter Pledges $10,000 Per HR to Houston Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a series of Tweets Monday, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter has pledged to give $10,000 to relief efforts in Houston, for each home run he hits the rest of the season.

The Texas-native and alum of Texas Christian University is 17 home runs this season. He was born in Galveston, Texas, and his wife is also a Texas-native.

We are praying hard for the people of Houston.. 🙏🏻 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Carpenter has said he was a big Houston Astros fan as a kid, and his favorite player was then Houston outfielder Lance Berkman. The two later became teammates in St. Louis, winning a World Series together in 2011.

Carpenter’s teammate, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright has apparently also joined in on the donation. He is going to match the $10,000 per home run:

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey has reportedly affected a quarter of the Texas population, about 6.8 million people. Houston has been devastated by flooding and is reportedly expecting to see rain totals around 40 inches. The storm is blamed for at least two deaths.

Carpenter says there are two other ways to help, one is to write a check, the other is for MLB pitchers to start piping fastballs down the middle of the strike zone.

Carpenter is not the first professional athlete to join in donating to those affected by Harvey. Houston Texas defensive lineman J.J. Watt has helped raise more than $500,000, and could get to $1 million:

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

