Texas-Born Matt Carpenter Pledges $10,000 Per HR to Houston Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a series of Tweets Monday, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter has pledged to give $10,000 to relief efforts in Houston, for each home run he hits the rest of the season.

The Texas-native and alum of Texas Christian University is 17 home runs this season. He was born in Galveston, Texas, and his wife is also a Texas-native.

Carpenter has said he was a big Houston Astros fan as a kid, and his favorite player was then Houston outfielder Lance Berkman. The two later became teammates in St. Louis, winning a World Series together in 2011.

Carpenter’s teammate, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright has apparently also joined in on the donation. He is going to match the $10,000 per home run:

Hurricane Harvey has reportedly affected a quarter of the Texas population, about 6.8 million people. Houston has been devastated by flooding and is reportedly expecting to see rain totals around 40 inches. The storm is blamed for at least two deaths.

Carpenter says there are two other ways to help, one is to write a check, the other is for MLB pitchers to start piping fastballs down the middle of the strike zone.

Carpenter is not the first professional athlete to join in donating to those affected by Harvey. Houston Texas defensive lineman J.J. Watt has helped raise more than $500,000, and could get to $1 million:

