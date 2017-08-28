Mayor Considering Airport Privatization to Boost Budget

Filed Under: budget, Lambert Airport, Mayor Lyda Krewson, privatization

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In search of more money for the city budget, Mayor Lyda Krewson is considering a plan to put Lambert airport under private management. Krewson says it’s not like selling something you can’t get back.

“We’re not talking about selling the airport, we’re talking about potentially having another operator operate the airport. Two different things. I think it would be along term commitment whether that’s 20 years, 25 years,” she says.

A plan with the specifics could hit the board of aldermen this fall. Backers say the deal could boost the amount of money the airport pumps into the city budget. Right now Lambert generates $6 million a year in revenue for the city.

