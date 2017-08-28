Missouri Blue Alert System Takes Effect this Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A top priority of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens takes effect today. ‘Blue Alert’ is supposed to give the public information to look out for suspects who’ve assaulted police officers.

“This is really essential for the state of Missouri to have this system, it’s been proven in other states to have a great effect on supporting law enforcement,” says Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden.

Briden says ‘Blue Alert’ will be a lot like an amber alert; there’ll be descriptions that go out on broadcast media, text messages and even MoDOT roadside signs.

