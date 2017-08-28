More Protests Today as Minimum Wage Drops

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four months after getting a raise, thousands of St. Louis workers will be taking a pay cut today thanks to a new state law that took effect at midnight.
Workers are upset that after the city increased the minimum wage to ten dollars an hour, but state lawmakers rolled it back to the state minimum of 7.70 an hour.
This afternoon many of those workers will gather in the Grove and with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, will protest the legislature’s move. They’ll also be collecting signatures, hoping to put a proposal for a twelve dollar an hour minimum wage on the statewide ballot.
Despite the rollback, more than 150 city businesses are keeping the higher wage, and they’re urging others to join them.
The demonstration in the Grove will be at 3:15 outside Urban Chestnut.