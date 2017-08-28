New Holiday Raises Suicide Awareness in Washington Mo.

WASHINGTON, MO. (KMOX) – Last year in Washington County Missouri, three people died from suicide within four months, and another was saved at the hospital.

Now a new county holiday has been created in hopes of raising awareness of suicide and depression. One of the suicide victims was the 19-year-old daughter of Lela Thompson. She died on August 31st last year.

Devastated by her loss, Thompson began to think about what she could do. She had an idea for a Random Acts of Kindness Day, thinking just one such act could prevent a suicide. So Thompson went in front of the Washington County Commissioner Board.

“I did a presentation on making it an actual holiday, and to make the day we lost her a little bit easier, we asked for the holiday to be on August 31st,” she says.

The Board said yes. So starting this year, every August 31st will be Random Acts of Kindness Day in Washington County.

Thompson is asking residents to join in and encourages them to be creative and have fun with it.

