SLU Researchers Receive Funding for TB Treatment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Institutes of Health is funding Saint Louis University researchers to come up with a new and more effective treatment for drug resistant tuberculosis.
The principal investigator for this study, SLU Care’s Dr. Daniel Hoft, says the current treatment is complicated, long and toxic.
“The worst part is that the patients need to take an injectable agent, many drugs, but one of them needs to be injected everyday for six months to have the best chance for a cure. That is problematic because our patients don’t like to be stabbed every day for six months,” he says.
And he says that just isn’t happening. That’s why he will now test an all oral drug regimen to replace the injectable method now being used. This trial will be conducted on patients with drug resistant tuberculosis in Uganda and South Africa.