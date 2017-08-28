Workers Rally For Higher Minimum Wage In Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On the same day that many workers across Missouri saw their hourly wage go from $10 an hour back down to $7.70, supporters of the higher pay amount rallied in St. Louis.

A big rally was held at Urban Chestnut brewery in the Grove neighborhood, one of the employers that will continue to pay $10/hour despite the new state law.

Among those in attendance was St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson.

“I’m very proud to stand here with all of your at Urban Chestnut, one of the many businesses that have stepped up and agreed to save the raise,” she told ralliers. “They know what I know — more money in workers’ pockets means more money in businesses’ pockets, and that’s what drives the economy forward.”

St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger, another Democrat, is also in the workers’ corner.

“I know that improving incomes across Missouri will help thousands of workers better care for their children and their loved ones,” he said. “And when you help families, you strengthen communities.”

The Reverend John Stratton with Trinity Episcopal Church said the rollback that took effect Monday was tantamount to state lawmakers reaching into the pockets of low-income workers and stealing their hard earned raises.

“Which makes this not a partisan issue, it doesn’t make it an economic issue or even a polticial issue,” he explained. “It is a moral issue.”

Backers of the higher wage will now concentrate their efforts on gathering 100,000 signatures on a petition to put a measure on the November 2018 ballot that would boost the minimum wage gradually to $12/hour by the year 2023.