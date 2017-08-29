Anti-Inflammatory Drug Shows Promise in Preventing Heart Disease

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scientists have discovered a drug that reduces inflammation, and is currently used to treat juvenile arthritis, successfully prevented heart attacks and strokes.

“People with higher levels of inflammation have higher levels of incidents of heart disease and heart attacks, so we’re trying to block a certain pathway in the inflammation arena, and preliminary data shows that there was some benefit in manifestations in heart disease,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

Doctors say the results of this study open a new frontier, including possibly using this drug in conjunction with statins. Although Dr. Lim says much more study is needed.

